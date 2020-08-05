Drive-in movies are coming to some East Texas area Walmarts this October.
Walmart announced Wednesday that stores across the nation, including Tyler and Kilgore, will host drive-in movies.
Movies will be shown in Kilgore on Oct. 13 and 14, and in Tyler on Oct. 16, 17, 20 and 21. Exact locations and tickets can be found at thewalmartdrivein.com at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for the drive-in and the film begins at 7:30 p.m. Late entry is not allowed. Tickets are free but must be requested in advance, according to Walmart.
The following movies are currently scheduled to be shown: Wonder Woman, Spy Kids, Space Jam, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Ghostbusters (1984), The Wizard of Oz, Black Panther, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Friday Night Lights.
Those wanting to attend need to bring an FM radio to hear the movie's audio. People have to wear a mask when outside of their vehicle. Restrooms are available inside the store, where masks are required as well.