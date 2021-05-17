Across the nation, to deal with a lack of employees or rising costs of supplies, restaurants have closed on Monday and Tuesday. Their former full-time employees are able to receive the current federal unemployment rate ($300) plus the state rates up to $535 a week (Texas rate).
Employees can work 23 hours a week and still receive the $835 a week.
Those issues have made its way to Smith County and Tyler, where restaurants with full staff may have other issues from increased prices to supplies getting in the way of business. One local owner of a chain said he is up and running at all of his restaurants despite being down 280 employees. And he said he would hire 20 per restaurant if he could.
Smith County’s unemployment rate is 25th out of 254 counties. The East Texas Restaurant Association said the Smith County economy is doing well, the jobs are available, but some are asking 'does it pay to work?'
During our month-long interviews with business owners and employees they shared this frustration as business is steady.
Government officials and restaurant associations shared numbers that back up the frustration of how hard employees are working to make customers happy.
Owners have lamented the part-time employees are controlling them, calling in when they want and making sure they keep their hours down. One restaurant we visited for this story had three people working the busiest shift as two scheduled to work that day did not show up and one quit without notice.
Some states are trying to pull the extra $300. However, that could prove costly to the economy in Texas. According to the Century Foundation, there are just over 1.3 million Texans receiving the money and it would stop over $4.7 billion in federal aid coming to their homes and back into the economy.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a shut down of bars, gyms and restaurants for dine-in on March 19, 2020 with a promise “we can get back to business as usual more quickly.”
While other states continued to be closed or with heavy restrictions, Abbott announced the reopening of restaurants on March 10, 2021. He cited an abundance of personal protective equipment, access to COVID testing and the treatments for the virus.
“This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Abbott said. “Every business that wants to be open, should be open.”
Restaurant owners across Texas felt a sense of relief and hoped this mandate would bring in more money, more business and more customers.
However, there are now signs posted on doors asking customers to be patient in Tyler right next to a “help wanted” sign.
Locally-owned restaurants as well as chain restaurants shared their opinions and struggles with the Tyler Morning Telegraph for this story.
Shortages and price increases
Culture ETX
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the restaurant has been having trouble not only hiring reliable and dependable employees, but also ordering cooking oil and getting local resources such as beef from meat plants.
The biggest shortages Culture ETX has faced is pricing increases in meat, produce, synthetic rubber nitrile gloves, trash bags, fryer oil, bread and anything that requires labor to produce.
Culture ETX owner Lance McWhorter said a case of nitrile gloves used to be $45 and now they are at $250. He claimed the reason for the increase is because of the shortages of chemicals that are used to make the material and the staffing in those plants and the labor.
“In the last two months, I’ve seen my food orders average 20 to 30% increases in cost of order. We keep seeing the cost go up,” he said.
McWhorter said that now since restaurants have opened to 100% capacity, people are acting like nothing ever happened. The restaurant is operating at reduced staff, elevated expenses, reduced seating and a smaller menu.
“We’ve got a great menu, but we’ve definitely changed overall, the concept of the restaurant. We made it a little more upscale, fast-casualish, as opposed to a lot more fine dining centric dishes,” he said.
During this pandemic and with limited seating, McWhorter said serving a casual dish helps the customer eat and leave, as opposed to hanging out with more fine dining dishes. This also helps with keeping a certain amount of food on hand and preparing it, keeping labor down, and managing expenses in day to day operations, which they say has been the key to surviving the pandemic.
Culture ETX features food made from locally sourced ingredients from local farms. When customers order at the restaurant, they can see a list of the local farms and what comes from them. Half of the farms on that list are now gone.
“Half of our farms closed because of COVID,” McWhorter said. It leaves this kind of gap between, do we try to keep sourcing local or just go straight commodity? Even then, it’s hard to get commodities, but it’s also hard to find something local that can provide a good quality product that we could use.
“Working with local beef suppliers, I know that they have issues when it comes time to process cattle. They’re still running up against that labor wall," he added.
The end result and impact to us, is that we’re struggling to deal with all these things, all these increased expenses, being short-handed, and we’ve got customers coming in, and they’re almost acting like nothing ever happened, or that nothing is happening,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter, who appeared on the popular Food Network show Chopped, said that being a chef-owned, chef-driven, locally-owned restaurant in a city that is corporate restaurant driven is tough because it costs them twice as much as it costs a chain like Applebee’s or Olive Garden to put out a plate of food.
“We don’t have a big factory that’s turning out pre-packaged garbage for us to throw in boiling water or in the microwave and dump it on a plate for you. We make everything from scratch by hand right here in front of you,” McWhorter said.
His words come from experience. After running three successful restaurants, he was the Executive Sous Chef of SĒR Steak+Spirits in the Hilton Anatole, was a Chef de Partie under Matt McCallister at the legendary FT33 Dallas, and then under David Uygur and Anthony Bombaci as a Chef de Partie at Macellaio, voted Dallas' best new restaurant in 2018.
He said people need to be supportive of the price increases they may see on the menu.
“It’s not price gouging. I think that the grand scheme of things is just asking people to understand dining out, especially at a place that’s owned and operated by mom and pop shops and chef-driven, expect it to cost a little more. Sometimes, expect for it to take a little bit longer. Expect us to be a little bit short-handed on the floor," he said.
McWhorter said the staff at the restaurant is spread thin. He said that if a customer feels like their server is not giving them the attention they need, restaurants may not have it to give and that many of their employees are new and learning.
Not masking the hiring difficulties
McWhorter's wife, Bailey, is a professional barbecue pitmaster. She said the restaurant suffered a loss of customers due to the mask requirement.
“We went to a few and luckily we were done eating but, we looked over and there were like 30 people at the door, big family, extended family, and I was like, let’s leave. We were eating at a sushi place but we were sitting at the sushi bar and they were spaced out. As soon as all these people came in, they started putting chairs next to us, like no, you could wait until I’m done,” Bailey McWhorter said. She said this was six months ago when COVID-19 numbers were at its peak.
“People weren’t following the rules. For us being a really small place and abiding by the rules, we got painted negatively by being mask nazis or whatever else they call it, there was lots of stuff, to the point where people were actually protesting us,” she added.
Then there was finding staff.
“Staffing has been really tough. We’ve been trying to get positions filled. We haven't been fully staffed for six months, eight months. We’ve been continuously hiring. What we’ve found is that people come by, interview, or they’ll accept a job and never come back or they’ll just last a few weeks or something,” Lance McWhorter said.
Bailey McWhorter said that since every restaurant is open, it’s weird for Tyler, a city that she says is spaced out, there is no reason anyone can’t find a job. She said the situation is understandable for those on unemployment in bigger cities.
One of the biggest issues when it comes to hiring that the McWhorters are going through include people submitting applications and never contacting the restaurant again.
For example, the owners say a person may apply, then after reviewing the application and determining they would be a good fit, once contacted, the applicant either accepts the job and never shows up for a shift, accepts the job, works a few shifts then quits, or, the applicant just never replies or answers messages from the restaurant attempting to hire them.
“People are just not working. Frankly, I think it’s because they’re making enough money just staying at home. The time for all that government aide has long passed. It’s been super tough here for everybody, but people need to get back to work. There are jobs, there are plenty of jobs,” Lance McWhorter said. "I’m cool with unemployment. I think they’ve done a great job in a really hard situation, but I think that right now, they need to really reevaluate the processes. They’re probably not auditing right now, because just think of how many millions of people are filing unemployment. It’s a mess, I don’t know what the solution is."
Signs, signs everywhere there's signs
Jalapeño Tree
There have been some interesting signs at businesses in 2020 and 2021.
Jalapeño Tree Mexican Restaurant has been one of the most open restaurants to admit their business has changed due to the staffing problems they’ve experienced.
“Due to a combination of factors, we find that we are currently unable to fully staff to the high standards that you deserve,” reads a big yellow sign that owner Paul Bambrey put at the entrance of the Jalapeño Tree restaurant in Tyler, which is located on the loop.
“For that reason, we are unable to open to full capacity. Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated while we continue to strive to provide the high quality crazy good Mexican food that has made us famous for the past 27 years,” it says.
Bambrey said his business is down 15% in staffing.
“They can make the same amount of money sitting at home. They don’t want to work. I could easily hire 20 people per restaurant. That’s 280 jobs,” Bambrey said.
He said Jalapeño Tree is running a lot of overtime for their employees, which is “extremely expensive. People that want to work get all the hours they want.”
Bambrey said they opened to 25% capacity last May, and then to 50% eventually. He said Jalapeño Tree has never opened to 100% capacity because of social distancing and employees.
“If anybody watches the news you can get $316 and $300 from the government, so that’s over $600 a week. A person could make $34,000 to $36,000 a year sitting at home,” he said. "There’s nothing I can do about it, it’s the government. Maybe they oughta give people a bonus for going back to work."
He believes the only solution would be for the government to “cut off their money and make them go back to work.”
Jalapeño Tree employees are not required to wear a mask. Pre-covid, regular business hours were from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Now, their business has been cut short one hour, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays.
No stopping Whataburger
The Hot Rod cafe
The Whataburger on South Broadway in Tyler is experiencing hiring issues due to the pandemic as well.
“We did not lay off any employees and we actually didn’t have any people quit due to COVID, like a fear or anything. We were fine. It was when the stimulus and all that played out, is when we started seeing a big drop off in employment,” said Nicole Jones, marketing director for Whataburger.
She said they have been hosting multiple job fairs to try to attract people to apply at Whataburger. In January, they were able to hire a total of six people. From the six hired, a store manager said he has four working.
Jones said they have put advertisements in the newspaper and have tried to work with an agency to get them hires.
One thing that Whataburger has done to help get people in the door is to use incentives. When an employee refers someone to apply and work at Whataburger, they will earn an incentive bonus.
Day-to-day operations affected
Jones met with the Tyler Morning Telegraph and several employees to discuss the issues for this story. One employee said, “It affects customer service, that’s a big part of it. We’re slower. We’re not as efficient at times." But the employee also pointed out the quality of the food is the same. He shared reviews and feedback from customers and the ratings from 2019 to 2021 did not have a noticeable slip. Newsweek recently announced Whataburger was ranked the #2 fast-food chain in America.
Jones said she’s sure employees not showing up or suddenly quitting, does stress the team that works in the kitchen.
“The people that show up everyday to work, they’re really the true heroes of our communities, because without employees, you’re not going to get fed, you’re not going to be serviced, and most people eat out now," Jones said. "I just say keep on and hold your head up high because we’re proud to be the Whataburger brand and we’re going to keep serving those good Whataburgers and good service."
Jones said that their franchise has 17 stores in the area.
“Be patient. We’re trying to serve them the best product as fast as we can. Our mission is still to try to satisfy every guest everyday,” Jones said.
An open and shut and open again case
Manny’s Tex Mex Cafe
The East Texas Restaurant Association noted 103 places closed during the pandemic, but many opened again. Manny's is one of them.
Manny’s Tex Mex cafe had previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but re-opened on May 5, after a week of soft opening, with a grand celebration for Cinco de Mayo.
Despite just opening, the new owner of Manny’s Tex Mex Cafe, Joseph Vela, said he has already begun to experience the staffing shortage. Since closing in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not every employee that worked at the restaurant before was able to come back when doors finally reopened in May.
Vela said the grand reopening was actually postponed multiple times because of staffing problems they were experiencing, as well as permit delays.
“We have some of the staff that came back, but after being closed for 10 weeks, we knew we weren’t going to get everybody back. People found new jobs and it is what it is,” Vela said.
The day after Cinco de Mayo, Vela was in the kitchen making food for orders because he was short staffed.
“Yesterday, we were extremely short staffed. Even though we’ve hired people from the soft opening to the grand opening, and have started training them since then, we are still extremely short staffed,” Vela said. “It’s going to be a struggle, definitely. Especially if it continues the way it is, trying to find help."
Vela said his current staff is pushing toward or are going overtime and that they all want a break, something he said he understands because he said he has good employees he doesn’t want to lose.
“I can see it on their faces. I try to get them out of here the fastest I can. Especially with the kitchen, that’s why I’m back there at the moment. They work six days a week, split shifts, I’m like, ‘Okay you guys need a break, get out of here,’” Vela said.
Vela said when the family closed their three restaurants, they laid off about 134 people. Right now, he said he has 35 employees. Depending on the day, he has 15 people on a shift. On the weekends he said about 27 to 30.
At the time of the interview at Manny's, Vela had four people on staff.
Data and statistics
The weekly average initial unemployment claim rate has been about 86,470 since mid-March of 2020. In 2019, the weekly average initial claims were at 13,497.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, a total of 5.01 million regular initial claims since mid-March and they have seen a 641% increase in average weekly claims compared to 2019.
The last reported weekly average claim was on April 24 and it was at 26,668.
According to the Workforce Commission map of East Texas which include counties of Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Harrison, Marion, Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Camp, Palestine, Wood, Athens, Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains, a total of 5,094 unemployment claims have been counted. There are a total of 876,333 residents within that region.
The top five unemployment claim industries in East Texas include elementary and secondary schools, limited-service restaurants, temporary help services, general medical and surgical hospitals and warehouse clubs and super centers.
There are a total of 2,773 men who have claimed unemployment benefits and 2,315 women. Six individuals who identify as gender unknown have also claimed unemployment in East Texas.
The data derives from the reporting period of March 31, 2021 to May 1, 2021. Data was last updated May 10, 2021.
In Smith County, there are a total of 230,086 residents. Out of those, 1,273 have filed for unemployment. This includes 669 males, 601 females and three individuals who identify as gender unknown have also filed.
Those who have filed for unemployment are paid the benefits based on their past wages. The weekly benefit amount ranges from $70 to $535. The Texas Workforce Commission said the weekly benefit amount is calculated by the quarter with the highest wages by 25, then rounded to the nearest dollar.
Local numbers lead to an opinion
Restaurant owners have found themselves competing between their employees staying at home, receiving unemployment, versus having them on site, working for their dollar.
According to the East Texas Restaurant Association, there were 103 closings of "Retail Food Establishments" from March 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021. During that time, there were 131 openings. For "Mobile Food Establishments," a total of 11 closed their doors during the statewide lockdown. During that time, 16 opened.
Bob Westbrook, president of the East Texas Restaurant Association, said many restaurants were on edge during the lockdown. In 2019, closings were spread out evenly throughout the year, but from March 2020 to Feb. 2021, closings happened within a few months’ period.
Westbrook said the "positivity in the numbers show how resilient the Tyler and East Texas economy is." He also said a similar number of restaurants that closed, ended up opening at the end of the year.
Westbrook, who is also a city of Tyler District 5 councilman, said citizens supporting local businesses was, and still is, very resounding.
"In 2020, we asked people to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines. Now? We are asking you to be patient during the wait time for your food when restaurants are short-staffed because of what is happening with unemployment," Westbrook said. "People will get impatient (with the federal government) if this continues."
Westbrook said restaurants in East Texas will get through the employee issues because they are nothing compared to what they did during the closing of establishments.
"Restaurateurs are resilient, they find ways to survive. They found ways to deal with curb-side and delivery," Westbrook said. "The city, county and state also tried to help them because restaurants are a core and integral part of the economy."
In Tyler, Westbrook pointed out the city adjusted a sign ordinance so signs were closer to the road that said 'we are open' or 'pick up available.'
"We also allowed outdoor dining and allowed businesses to put up tables in their parking lots which we normally don't allow," Westbrook said. "The restaurant association got concessions through the governor's office with alcohol delivery and alcohol to go."
Westbrook makes an interesting point about businesses that have closed and won't open."Only those who were on the edge in a good economy were the ones who closed and didn't open," he said.
As for the rest, Westbrook said restaurant owners are on a mission to get through a lack of employees.'Restaurant owners are creative and fight to survive with different ways they will serve their food and maintain customer loyalty," Westbrook added.
(John Anderson and Ana Conejo contributed to this report)