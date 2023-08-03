CycleBar Tyler has permanently closed its doors following a year in business.
In an email that went out to members, business owners said they were forced to shut down due to economic issues.
"With such sadness, we must inform you that due to the current state of economy and decrease in business, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cease operations," the studio said.
According to the email, CycleBar Tyler closed its doors on Sunday. It was a decision owners Elizabeth and Cody Greenland "never wanted to make," they said in the email.
The Greenlands opened the studio just over a year ago on July 28, 2022.
According to Elizabeth Greenland at the time of opening, she and her husband had wanted to open a business “for a long time” and fell in love with the passion and mission of CycleBar.
CycleBar Tyler’s last social media post was dated July 25 and was a rider testimonial.
All membership dues for August 2023 have been canceled and there will not be additional membership payments processed, the studio said. Any additional questions or concerns can be addressed to https://www.cyclebar.com/inquiries.
"We love this community with all our hearts and are so grateful for each of you and your partnership with us here at Cyclebar," the Greenlands said in the email.