Conaway Homes is celebrating a big milestone this year. The business opened in January of 1978 by owner Steve Conaway is celebrating 45 years in business.
Conaway Homes provides new homes to East Texans, ranging all the way from a starter home to luxury homes, and even rental communities.
Conaway Homes is a production builder, specializing in both starter and move-up homes, according to Sales Manager Amber Jones.
‘We are a production builder, specializing in both starter and move-up homes, as well as investment properties, averaging 100-plus homes built each year for the past 45 years,” she said. “We leverage our proprietary software, builder-relationships, and building in volume to offer the best pricing on quality new construction homes to our customers across East Texas.”
The company is now run full-time by Steve’s two sons, Brent and Brian.
“Brent and Brian Conaway are third generation home builders who grew up and raised their own families in the East Texas community. They have hand-selected a team of management, superintendents, sales professionals, purchasers, schedulers, accounting personnel, warranty personnel, and property managers who also live and raise their families in the local communities,” Jones said. “All of whom are committed to carrying out their vision of providing to their friends and neighbors a life-changing experience worth sharing.”
Jones said in 2005, they took on the challenge of attempting to beat a world record in home building.
“In 2005, as President of the Tyler Area Builders Association, Brian Conaway took on what seemed like an impossible challenge: break a world record building a home in the shortest amount of time. Not only were the requirements that the home be a full-sized livable structure, 2,249 square feet, but it also had to meet the community restrictions,” she said. “The team had to think outside of the box, spend two years planning and researching things like quick setting concrete and formulate a special blend, compile a team to get the work done, and communicate the plan effectively to the team so that contractors weren’t tripping over one another in the process.”
“In the end, the team of 1,000 volunteers broke that record by building a home in two hours and 52 minutes,” Jones said. “The home is not only still standing today, but is occupied and is located in Tyler.”
Through the years, the company has gained invaluable experience and insight from building over 2,000 homes across East Texas and they continue to provide families with homes every day.
For more information, visit www.conawayhomes.com.