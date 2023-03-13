Community Wellness of Tyler, founded by Jasmine Farrish, recently held its open house. The center focuses on women’s health with an emphasis on pregnancy and offering mid-wife services.
Farrish, who also serves as the center nurse midwife, said when she moved to Tyler six years ago, said she was alarmed by the severe maternal morbidity rates, especially in the Black community.
“When I moved here Tyler was known for its severe maternal morbidity rates and was not a good place to have a baby, especially if you were Black and lived in 75702 and 75708 zip codes,” she said. “Severe maternal morbidity refers to unexpected outcomes from labor and delivery that cause short- or long-term issues in a person's health. So, I wanted to provide the community with an option for care that would help people improve their health and have better outcomes.”
Farrish explained “midwifery” literally means “with woman” which is exactly what the center offers.
“Anything that a woman needs we have, from the time you start your menstrual cycle to menopause we can help. Services range from primary care, like helping you with high blood pressure or diabetes, to prenatal and postpartum care,” she said. “We even offer well person exams as well which can be in person or virtual.”
Community Wellness of Tyler is the only business in the area that offers group prenatal care, according to Farrish.
“When the pandemic hit, people were isolated and still feel that way. No one should do hard things alone, and everyone needs someone to celebrate their wins with which is why going back to the traditional model of care was important for Community Wellness of Tyler, a group setting where we could all learn and support each other,” she said “Group is an environment where you get to meet other pregnant people and its exciting to all be walking through this time together as you prepare for a healthy pregnancy and delivery.”
Each group lasts approximately 45 minutes; topics vary on what each individual is interested in learning. Each mom receives a blood pressure cuff, a scale, and doppler to help monitor their health during pregnancy.
“Peace of mind is important so we like for you to have all that you need to make sure you and baby feel supported,” Farrish said.
Farrish went on to say center intentionally is set up more like a home than a doctor’s office for the comfort of moms-to-be.
“Our space doesn't feel like a doctor's office. It feels more like you are visiting your aunt's house or maybe someone older that you trust in an environment that’s comfortable for you to share your needs.”
Community Wellness of Tyler is located at 504 South Bonner Avenue. Appointments can be made by calling or texting 903-618-3992.
For more information, visit www.communitywellnesstyler.com.