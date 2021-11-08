DKT Investments and Jacobe Brothers Construction on Nov. 11 will mark a milestone in the construction of a new Whataburger at 4825 S. Broadway in Tyler.
A 2 p.m. "topping out ceremony" is a traditional construction event marking the placement of the final beam as it is "hoisted onto the building to signify that the structure has reached its maximum height," information from DKT said.
Attendees will get to sign the beam before it is placed.
The 4,062-square foot building is expected to be complete early next year. It will feature "a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes," and a "large parking lot."
“We’re honored to open another Whataburger restaurant in Tyler and want to extend an especially big thank you to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce for celebrating with us ... and continuing to welcome Whataburger into the community with open arms,” said Ray Haskins, chief operating officer of DKT Investments. “We can’t wait to continue Whataburger’s tradition of serving great food and friendly service to more friends across the Tyler area and look forward to opening our doors in the new year.”
DKT Investments founder Doyle Thomas began working for Whataburger at the age of 17. He started his company in 1990 and began operating Whataburger restaurants in the Tyler area. Today his firm has 20 locations, with plans to open more restaurants in Pittsburg, Whitehouse and Lindale and explore more sites in other surrounding areas.
The new Tyler restaurant will create about 50 jobs. General Manager Jeremy Simpson will lead the restaurant, and hiring is underway for other managers, teams leaders and team managers.