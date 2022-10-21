New comedy club and event center The Understudy held its grand opening last week to two-sold out crowds.
Tylerites familiar with the East Texas comedy scene have probably heard of the local comedy group Card 53. Steve Hargrave, one of eight members of the group, decided it was time for the comedic performers to have an exclusive home as well as offer a space for other comedians to perform.
“I decided to open The Understudy with my wife April for three reasons; personal desire to run my own business. I ran my own business for years in the North Dallas area and I wanted to do it again in my new home,” Hargrave said. “Two, I wanted to further the opportunities for comedy and comedians in Tyler and three, I wanted to bring more live entertainment and culture to the city.”
Hargrave said the success of Card 53, established in 2009, was an indication the City enjoyed Improv comedy and live entertainment.
“Card 53 laid the groundwork for The Understudy by cultivating an audience and meeting their appetite for comedy. The fan base is a proof that this town is ready for a steadier stream of live entertainment,” he said.
The club offers weekly improv, stand-up, and other comedy shows featuring comedians from all over North and East Texas. Main shows are Friday and Saturday nights and the club plans to host occasional weekly events. Shows for private event are also available along with comedy and public speaking classes.
Hargrave said that while Tyler may be the crown jewel of East Texas, he felt there was a void in the comedy and live entertainment scene.
“Tyler is, in a very many number of ways, the crown jewel of East Texas. With all that is here and all that is coming, the city has never lost its southern hospitality and charm,” he said. “However, as all of its residents can attest, there is nothing to do in Tyler. We are aiming to change that.”
“The Understudy is much more than just a comedy club. We have open mic nights, trivia nights, and are available to be rented out for private gathering,” Hargrave said.
Hargrave said he hopes the club will add to the already unique East Texas culture and be a place where struggles can be lifted with a laugh.
“The heart of a city is its people. The soul of a city is its culture. If no one ever said that, then they should have. Tyler has a rich history and great people,” he said. “This has all come together to create a unique East Texan culture. I want to add to that.”
“I believe comedy is the slayer of dragons. Every evil, scary, frustrating, and bad thing that is can be defeated once it is mocked. And much like the court jesters of old, who were the only ones allowed to mock the king and nobles, the comedians of today help us cope with our demons by mocking them,” Hargrave added. “It is cathartic, it is necessary, and it is fun.”
Hargrave said his goal is to offer quality entertainment in a classy environment.
This Friday and Saturday, the club will welcome comedian Daryl Felsberg. Oct. 28 will be open mic night and Oct. 29 will feature All Star Improv with Card 53.
The Understudy is located at 212 Old Grande Blvd., Suite C-102 and can be reached at 903-920- 9520.
For more information, visit www.theunderstudytyler.com.