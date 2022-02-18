Code Ninjas, which teaches children how to program video games, is now open in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.
Chris and Ashley Smith own the Tyler location. They both have had careers in technology, including working on multiple NASA projects, information from the company said. They say they became interested in Code Ninja because they wanted a place where their children could could learn about programming and engineering, and especially for their daughters to have a place to learn more about the male-dominated STEM fields. Code Ninja also teaches students various programming languages.
“The aspect that I love the most about the program is that it teaches kids how to problem solve ..." Ashley Smith said. "It teaches them to take a large problem like publishing a game to the app store, something they will do as they complete their black belt, and break it down into smaller more manageable problems that can easily be accomplished.”
Center Director Shelley Browning said Code Ninjas will give kids a place to learn valuable skills and make lifelong friends.
“I believe that this program will make a positive impact for the kids and their futures," she said. "Technology will continue to expand and the skills they learn here can lead to the jobs of tomorrow.”
The mission of Code Ninjas is “Empowering tomorrow’s innovators to thrive in a digital future through fun, immersive environments.”
Code Ninja in Tyler opened on Tuesday, at 8926 S Broadway Ave. Suite 172, next to Abuelo's.
Code Ninja has a parent's night out set for tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. A day camp also is available Monday for students out of school for President's Day. Spring Break camps also are planned March 14-18. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com/tx-tyler.
Code Ninjas has locations in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Learn more about the Tyler location on its Facebook page or website.