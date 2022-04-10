Texas Bank and Trust Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rogers Pope Jr. recently announced the 2021 recipient of the TB&T Community Spirit Award at the bank’s annual employee dinner on March 22.
Claude Henry, who serves as the bank’s Tyler Market President, received this year’s honor amid the buoyant applause of more than 480 of his fellow co-workers. The recognition is among the more significant highlights of the banquet, held each year in the bank’s home market of Longview.
Established in 2009, the Texas Bank and Trust Community Spirit Award is presented annually to the individual who best embodies a “spirit of service,” and community involvement, representing the bank and giving back to the communities TB&T serves with his or her time, talents, and treasures. Nominations for the recognition are submitted by officers and employees from across the organization.
“Community involvement and support is one of the core values on which this organization is built,” Pope said. “And, even though we will only recognize one individual with this award, all of (our team members) are responsible for the superb reputation that TB&T has in this regard in each and every one of the communities in which we have a presence.”
As the 2021 honoree, Henry was described as a “humble and compassionate leader who serves those around him with a joyful heart.” Throughout his career with Texas Bank and Trust, Mr. Henry has dedicated countless hours to the Tyler community and the many organizations in which he has been involved, while often encouraging his colleagues to do the same.
“(Claude Henry) epitomizes what it means to be a community banker,” Pope said, reading from comments made in Henry’s multiple nominations. “He knows the importance of helping those in need…and inspires others to make community involvement a priority and to proudly represent TB&T in the local communities we serve.”
Throughout the greater Tyler area, Henry’s resume of volunteerism reflects the meaning of service as well as his spirit of giving. The organizations that have benefited from his dedicated time and leadership include the Northeast Public Health District, the Salvation Army, the South Tyler Rotary Club, the Greater Texas Capital Corporation, and the Tyler Economic Development Council. Henry is also an active member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, where he has previously served as chairman of the board.
Humbled to be recognized among his TBT peers, Henry said he is proud of the bank’s executive management for encouraging officers and employees to identify needs in the community that can be addressed with their time and resources.
“Working alongside volunteers and employees and leaders of the many wonderful charitable organizations is gratifying,” Henry said. “It has been a blessing to me to see how generous people are.”
For more than six decades, Texas Bank and Trust has placed a high value on service for its employees. Standing on the core values that have come to define the bank across the state, TB&T’s spirit of giving has brought together individuals who share a common vision and ongoing commitment to improve the lives of their neighbors.
In recognizing Henry as the recipient of the 2021 TB&T Community Spirit Award, the bank will also make a monetary contribution to the charitable organization of his choice.