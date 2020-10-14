Another 7-Eleven will be coming to Tyler soon.
The city of Tyler issued a building permit for a 7-Eleven to be built at 3400 Van Highway.
The project has value of $968,400, according to the city's permit records.
This comes after an announcement earlier this year that Kidd Jones locations across East Texas will be rebranded to become 7-Elevens.
In addition to those locations, a 7-Eleven is also under construction at the former site of T.G.I. Fridays at 4300 S. Broadway Ave. The restaurant closed in June 2019 after 20 years of business.
7-Eleven is headquartered in Dallas with many locations across America, including 1,226 stores in Texas, according to the 7-Eleven website.