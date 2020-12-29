All non-essential city offices will be closed Thursday starting at noon and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
City Hall
City Hall offices will be closed on Thursday starting at noon and Friday.
Solid Waste
The Tyler Solid Waste office will be closed Thursday starting at noon and Friday, Jan. 1.
The Tyler Recycle Center will be closed on Friday.
The garbage collection schedule is as follows:
Tuesday: Regular Collection
Wednesday: Routes normally collected Thursday
Thursday: Routes normally collected Friday
Friday: No Collection
Holiday Curbside Recycle Collection schedule:
Tuesday: Regular Collection
Wednesday: Routes normally collected Thursday
Thursday: Routes normally collected Friday
Friday: No collection
Yard waste of any kind including brush, tree limbs or bags of leaves will not be picked up during the holiday week. Only household garbage will be picked up. To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, please do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Per Sec. 16-4 ordinance, garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.
For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Terminal will have adjusted hours on Thursday, Dec. 31. On those days, the terminal will close at 7 p.m. and reopen the following day at 5 a.m.
Please note that the administrative offices will be closed Thursday, starting at noon and Friday.
Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules.
American Airlines: 800-433-7300
Tyler Public Library
The Tyler Public Library will be closed Thursday, starting at noon and Friday.
For more information regarding the Library, call 903-593-READ (7323) or visit TylerLibrary.com. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Tyler.
Tyler Transit Schedule
Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed on Friday.
The Holiday Shuttle Route 6 Orange will run through Thursday. It will run Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 11:20 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:20 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Bus stop times, maps and route information can be found on the Transit website at www.tylerbus.org.
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court will be closed Thursday, starting at noon and Friday.
Tyler Animal Services
The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Thursday starting at noon and Friday.
Gallery Main Street
Gallery Main Street will be closed on Thursday starting at noon and Friday.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Thursday, starting at noon and Friday. These facilities include Parks administration, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Don’t forget the Rose Garden will remain “dressed for the holidays” through Saturday, Jan. 2. The Rose Park Drive entrance gate into the garden will be locked from Monday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 3.
Access to the garden will be permitted through the Rose Garden Center building between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
There are special evening times scheduled for visitors to see the garden from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29, 30 and Jan. 2
Tyler Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed on Thursday, starting at noon and Friday. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept check, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.
Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office, 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire’s parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.
Payments may also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling 903-531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.