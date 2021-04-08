Building_Permits_Stock_Photo_1.jpg

A home under construction.

 Metro Creative Graphics

Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from April 2 to April 8

COMMERCIAL

There were no commercial permits issued during this time period for new construction.

RESIDENTIAL

A single family permit was issued at The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9123 Long Branch with a job value of $315,752.

A single family permit was issued at The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9127 Long Branch with a job value of $304,500.

A single family permit was issued at The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9131 Long Branch with a job value of $307,980.

 
 

