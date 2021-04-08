Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from April 2 to April 8
COMMERCIAL
There were no commercial permits issued during this time period for new construction.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued at The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9123 Long Branch with a job value of $315,752.
A single family permit was issued at The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9127 Long Branch with a job value of $304,500.
A single family permit was issued at The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9131 Long Branch with a job value of $307,980.