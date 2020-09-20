COMMERCIAL
There were no commercial permits issued
RESIDENTIAL
The city of Tyler issued the following permits for new construction.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9177 Cave Branch Cove with a project value of $344,056.
A single family permit was issued in the University Park subdivision at 3920 Wakefield Drive with a project value of $145,000.
A single family permit was issued in the North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2935 Northlake Court.
A single family permit was issued in the J.P. Patterson subdivision at 3818 Paul St. with a project value of $113,645.