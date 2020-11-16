The city of Tyler issued the following permits between Oct. 23-Nov. 5:
COMMERCIAL
There were no commercial permits issued.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in the Bradshaw Heights subdivision at 3439 Cope St.
A single family permit was issued in the Villas of Hollytree Addition subdivision at 851 La Vista Drive with a project value of $350,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Cascades Addition subdivision at 2902 Stewart Way with a project value of $523,501.
A single family permit was issued in the Rockpoint subdivision at 7346 Harpers Ridge Lane with a project value of $256,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3129 Salado Creek Drive with a project value of $358,672.
A single family permit was issued in the Holly Heights subdivision at 1433 Dueling Oaks.
A single family permit was issued in the Forest Ridge at the Crossing subdivision at 3020 Forest Trial with a project value of $450,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Woldert Heights Third Addition subdivision at 2502 Glass Ave with a project value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3153 Salado Creek Drive with a project value of $334,196.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4222 Chapel Quarters with a project value of $370,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4190 Chapel Quarters.