The city of Tyler issued the following permits between Oct. 16-22 for new construction.
COMMERCIAL
A parking lot permit was issued in the Loop 323/Old Jacksonville Addition subdivision at 3921 Old Jacksonville Highway with a project value of $50,000.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in the Sandoval Addition subdivision at 1509 Mockingbird Lane with a project value of $118,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4228 Chapel Ridge with a project value of $216,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3137 Salado Creek Drive at a project value of $335,124.
A single family permit was issued in the Lake Park Heights subdivision at 2603 Tulsa St. with a project value of $160,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9386 Stonebank Crossing with a project value of $229,031.
A single family permit was issued at 1530 Academy Ave. with a project value of $155,000.
A single family permit was issued at 613 Baxter Ave.
A single family permit was issued at 615 Baxter Ave.