The city of Tyler issued the following permits for new construction.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in the Hadley Court at Oak Hollow subdivision at 7592 Princedale with a job value of $375,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3009 Willow Circle with a job value of $400,000.
A single family permit was issued in the College Park subdivision at 1010 W. 32nd St. with a job value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Copper Creek Addition subdivision at 682 Copper Creek Cove with a job value of $350,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Cottage Park subdivision at 3705 Cottage Park Circle with a job value of $150,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Cottage Park subdivision at 3776 Cottage Park Circle with a job value of $150,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Cottage Park subdivision at 3772 Cottage Park Circle with a job value of $150,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Holly Heights subdivision at 1416 Dueling Oaks with a job value of $550,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. R 101 with a job value of $169,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. R 102 with a job value of $184,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. R 103 with a job value of $184,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. R 104 with a job value of $184,900.