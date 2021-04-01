Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from March 26 to April 1:
COMMERCIAL
A permit for a restaurant was issued in the Independence Park subdivision at 8404 Military Drive with a job value of $750,000.
RESIDENTIAL
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 702 with a job value of $89,320.
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 704 with a job value of $89,320.
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1509 with a job value of $97,160.
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1511 with a job value of $97,160.
A single family permit was issued in the Cross Creek Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 7659 Crosswater with a job value of $1,200,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3136 Club Drive with a job value of $421,312.
A single family permit was issued in the East Shores Estates subdivision at 17720 Fishermans Drive 411 with a job value of $210,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3006 Willow Circle with a job value of $425,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Del Coronado Addition subdivision at 4103 Sonoma Lane.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Addition subdivision at 3102 Club Drive with a job value of $413,308.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9159 Long Branch with a job value of $264,581.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1700 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of 249,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at1711 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $249,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1715 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $229,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1723 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $209,900.