CITY OF TYLER BUILDING PERMITS
Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from March 15 to March 22
COMMERCIAL
A permit for offices banks and professional offices was issued in Austin Park Plaza subdivision at 6019 S. Broadway Ave. with a job value of $900,000.
A permit for amusement/social/recreation was issued at 1510 S. College Ave. with a job value of $344,010.
RESIDENTIAL
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 101 with a job value of $89,320.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 103 with a job value of $89,320.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 202 with a job value of $89,320.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 204 with a job value of $89,320.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 502 with a job value of $65,730.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 504 with a job value of $65,730.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 302 with a job value of $65,730.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 304 with a job value of $65,730.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1503 with a job value of 65,730.
A duplex permit was issued in Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1505 with a job value of 65,730.
A single family permit was issued in College Park subdivision at 1014 W. 32nd St. with a job value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Hadley Court at Oak Hollow subdivision at 7653 Princedale.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Grove Addition subdivision at 911 W. Vance St.
A single family permit was issued in the Cascades Addition subdivision at 2432 Bellview Circle with a job value of $838,647.77.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks in the Cumberland Park subdivision at 9175 Long Branch with a job value of $266,152.
A single family permit was issued in The Three Lakes Villas subdivision at 6061 Hillcross Cove with a job value of $360,000.
A single family permit was issued in The Three Lakes Villas subdivision at 6066 Hillcross Cove with a job value of $360,000.
A single family permit was issued in The Three Lakes Villas subdivision at 6070 Hillcross Cove with a job value of $360,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Barrett Heights of Oak Hollow at 2620 Oak Alley.
A duplex permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition at 815 E. Grande Blvd. Unit 101.
A duplex permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition at 815 E. Grande Blvd. Unit 102.