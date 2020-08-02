The city of Tyler issued the following permits between July 24-30 for new construction.
COMMERCIAL
An amusement/social/recreation permit issued in The Woods subdivision at 2929 Calloway Road Grillhouse.
A multi family permit was issued in The Woods subdivision at 2929 Calloway Road Building 1.
A multi family permit was issued in The Woods subdivision at 2929 Calloway Road Building 2.
A multi family permit was issued in The Woods subdivision at 2929 Calloway Road Building 3.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in Brixworth subdivision at 6030 Brixworth Drive with a project value of $1,852,000.
A single family permit was issued in North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2959 Northlake Circle with a project value of $990,000.
A single family permit was issued in the North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2944 Northlake Circle with a project value of $931,550.
A single family permit was issued in the Rockpoint subdivision at 7342 Harpers Ridge Lane with a project value of $189,500.
A single family permit was issued in the Cumberland Place West subdivision at 7904 Crooked Trail with a project value of $550,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Cumberland Park subdivision at 8425 Lakeway Drive with a project value of $150,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4174 Chapel Quarters with a project value of $360,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3141 Salado Creek Drive with a project value of $334,776.
A single family permit was issued in the Forest Meadows North subdivision at 177 Letha Court with a project value of $185,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. O 101 with a project value of $194,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition subdivision at 815 E. Grande Blvd. O 102 with a project value of $169,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition at 815 E. Grande Blvd. O 103 with a project value of $169,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Hamilton Ridge Addition at 815 E. Grande Blvd. O 104 with a project value of $ 159,900.