There were no commercial permits issued by the city of Tyler between July 17-23.
The city of Tyler issued the following permits between July 17-23 for new construction.
RESIDENTIALA single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9035 Long Branch.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9173 Cave Branch Cove with a project value of $348,464.
A townhome permit was issued in the Southbend Creek subdivision at 1007 McClenny Drive 103 with a project value of $50,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the Southbend Creek subdivision at 1007 McClenny Drive 201 with a project value of $550,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Holly Heights subdivision at 1520 Old Farm Road with a project value of $700,000.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9005 Long Branch with a project value of $305,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4214 Chapel Quarters.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4231 Chapel Quarters.