CITY OF TYLER BUILDING PERMITS
Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from Jan. 8 Jan. 14:
COMMERCIAL
A commercial services permit was issued at Stoneleigh Addition subdivision at 1001 W. Grande Blvd. with a job value of $968,400.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1001 with a job value of $89,320.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1003 with a job value of $89,320.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1401 with a job value of $97,160.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1403 with a job value of $97,160.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1201 with a job value of $$67,410.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1203 with a job value of $$67,410.
A single family permit was issued at Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3156 Salado Creek Drive with a job value of $357,628.
A single family permit was issued at Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 3010 Willow Circle with a job value of $400,000.
A single family permit was issued at North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2908 Northlake Cove.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek Addition subdivision at 7332 Shoal Creek Court with a job value of $336,445.
A single family permit was issued in the Cooper Creek Addition subdivision at 706 Copper Creek Cove.
A single family permit was issued in the North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 7556 Northlake Drive with a job value of $1,200,000.
A single family permit was issued in The Havens subdivision at 6050 Havens Trail with a job value of $248,213.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1003 with a job value of $89,320.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1003 with a job value of $89,320.
A single family permit was issued at Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd. 1003 with a job value of $89,320.