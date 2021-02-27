Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from Jan. 28 to Feb. 26:
COMMERCIAL
An other permit was issued in the B&B Properties addition at 1951 E Grande Blvd with a job value of $1.2 million.
An other permit was issued at 600 Valentine St. A with a job value of $25,000.
RESIDENTIAL
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd 1501 with a job value of $75,730.
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagles Nest Blvd 1507 with a job value of $65,730.
A single family permit was issued at 716 Britton Avenue with a job value of $155,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek addition at 7308 Barton Creek Court with a job value of $440,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Remington Park subdivision at 1242 Colt Lane.
A single family permit was issued at 1320 Shaw St. with a job value of $105,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek addition at 2872 Barton Creek Circle.
A single family permit was issued in the Cascades addition at 2412 Bellview Circle with a job value of $489,675.
A single family permit was issued at 704 W Queen St. with a job value of $139,000.
A single family permit was issued at 1816 W Jackson St.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 4190 Chapel Quarters.
A duplex permit was issued at 2106 N Bois D Arc Ave.
A duplex permit was issued at 2108 N Bois D Arc Ave.
A single family permit was issued at 1326 Shaw St. with a job value of $100,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1720 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $209,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1727 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $219,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1743 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $259,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1747 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $219,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Del Coronado addition at 4111 Sonoma Lane.
A single family permit was issued in the Oak Creek addition at 3098 Club Dr. with a job value of $330,716.
A single family permit was issued in the Forest Hills addition at 1185 Bellaire Dr. with a job value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued in the North Street Louis Gardens addition at 3010 Moorehead St.
A single family permit was issued in the Country Club Estates subvision at 123 Golf Ave.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1704 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $219,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1719 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $259,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1707 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $209,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1703 Alamo Crossing Rd. with a job value of $219,900.