The city of Tyler issued the following permits between Aug. 28-Sept. 3 for new construction.
There were no commercial permits issued.
RESIDENTIAL
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 101 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 102 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 103 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 104 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 105 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 106 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 201 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 202 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 203 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 301 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 302 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 303 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 401 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 402 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 403 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 404 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 405 with a project value of $220,000.
A townhome permit was issued in the King Chevrolet subdivision at 520 W. Erwin St. 406 with a project value of $220,000.
A single family permit was issued at 3267 Old Noonday Road.
A single family permit was issued in Three Lakes Villas at The Crossing subdivision at 6090 Hillcross Cove with a project value of $300,000.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9149 Teal Flight Way with a project value of $217,298.
A single family permit was issued in The Earle Addition subdivision at 1600 E. Earle St.
A single family permit was issued in Magnolia Gardens & Park Heights Circle subdivision at 2203 Old Jacksonville Highway with a project value of $900,000.
A single family permit was issued in Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1651 Alamo Crossing Road with a project value of $184,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1655 Alamo Crossing Road with a project value of $244,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1668 Alamo Crossing Road with a project value of $214,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1672 Alamo Crossing Road with a project value of $234,900.
A single family permit was issued in the Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1688 Alamo Crossing Road with a project value of $214,900.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park at 9181 Cave Branch Dove with a project value of $359,832.
A single family permit was issued in Forest Meadows North subdivision at 183 Letha Court with a project value of $229,500.
A single family permit was issued in St. Louis Heights subdivision at 2810 Rhinehart St.
A single family permit was issued in St. Louis Heights subdivision at 2814 Rhinehart St.
A single family permit was issued in St. Louis Heights subdivision at 2900 Rhinehart St.
A single family permit was issued in Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1680 Alamo Crossing Road with a project value of $214,900.