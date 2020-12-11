The city of Tyler’s fiscal year 2019-2020 budget document received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 14th consecutive year.
“This award is a significant achievement reflecting the commitment of the city of Tyler to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” said Keidric Trimble, the city’s chief financial officer.
A panel judged the city’s current budget document and found that it met the standards of the awards program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate Tyler’s financial story and to motivate potential users to read the budget book.
GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 18,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Washington, D. C.