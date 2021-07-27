After over a year and a half of construction, student-athletes, adult athletes and patients who need orthopedic care now have a new facility, the Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler.
The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute, located at the corner of South Broadway Ave and Cumberland Road, is a 62,000 square foot facility home to teams of world-class orthopedic, sports medicine and podiatry clinicians, providing residents and athletes of Northeast Texas and Tyler with diagnostics, treatment and rehabilitation in one centralized location.
The institute will welcome its first patients on Aug. 16.
Anne Pileggi, chief operating officer at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, said there was a need to expand and promote the orthopedic and sports medicine program while combining physical and occupational therapy with the clinic space.
“We saw the need based on what the community needs were. We’re involved with sports medicine with about 50 schools throughout East Texas and provide athletic training there. So quite frankly, they were running out of room. We wanted to continue to enhance this program and have better community access,” Pileggi said.
The four-story structure houses a rehabilitation center and a community education center on the first floor, where there are fixed range motion, progressive overload, performance and conditioning and cardio areas.
The human performance center is 5,500 square feet and has a fitness facility, containing the safest and most technologically advanced equipment in the market. There is selectorized equipment, plate-loaded equipment, multi-purpose equipment and cardiovascular equipment. There are also 25 yards of indoor turf for movement training for human performance and physical therapy.
The human performance center on the first floor also includes an individualized structural balance assessment to correct imbalances, a medical fitness program designed for patients, a team and organization training for business and sports teams, sports performance training for athletes, adult training for adults looking to take control of their physical lifestyles, and youth training for young athletes to properly train motor behavior patterns by getting stronger and learning to move faster.
Pileggi said the community education center will allow providers, coaches and athletic trainers to talk to groups about wellness, how to prevent and treat injuries properly, as well as provide an avenue for the community to learn about the muscular and skeletal systems in a convenient location. Providers said they hope local groups, such as martial arts, boxing, local schools or parent coaches, utilize the room for education.
The second and third floors include medical rooms for patients to meet their doctors from the orthopedics teams. The specialists at the institute will be able to treat conditions including cartilage restoration and preservation, minimally invasive techniques like arthroscopy, robotic surgery for minimally invasive treatment, total joint replacement (including knee, hip and shoulder), and sports medicine and athletic care.
The fourth floor includes the podiatry team and other specialty services. The podiatry team treats all lower extremity injuries and conditions, including foot pain, fractures and ulcerations, ankle sprains, heel pain and plantar fasciitis, and arthritic foot disorders.
In addition to diagnosing and treating athletes, the institute will also provide sports medicine services through partnerships with area school athletic departments, including professional training and physician services.
There will be Saturday morning sports injury clinics, as well as rehab services, physician school visits, pre-participation screenings and athletic training and education.
The institute is integrated with the hospital on the same campus, offering diagnostic imaging with state-of-the-art equipment including MRI, CT and X-ray capabilities among both buildings.
About 20 to 30 providers will be occupying the building. Pileggi said not only will patients have an area for medical attention from their providers, but also for performance, where they can practice what is recommended.
Pileggi said the Christus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute partners with 50 schools in the area, providing trainers at local high schools.
“That’s a big part of why we’re doing this here in conjunction with orthopedics and sports medicine, is to be able to enhance our programs with student-athletes. It’s a very big part of our mission to be part of the community and to continue that,” she said.
Pileggi added there’s a big running and biking community in Tyler, so Christus Health wanted to be able to encompass everything and provide a service from start to finish, from preventing injuries, dealing with an injury, to being well and getting athletic performance where it should be.
Jayesh Patel, chief of orthopedics of Christus in Tyler, said the best part of the facility is that everything is in one place, which makes it easier for doctors to communicate with each other about patients’ needs.
“The advantage of this place and the idea behind it was, they see the surgeon, they come down, they do their physical therapy right here, and then when they’re done with therapy, where do they go next? This area really was meant for that. With our athletic trainers here, we work out a program and get them back to playing sports,” Patel said.
Patel, who is the team doctor at Tyler Legacy High School, said prevention programs will also make a difference in the community.
“For 13, 14-year-old girls that have a high rate of an ACL tear, where do they go to learn to prevent ACLs? There are a lot of studies done that show that if you do ACL prevention in the off-season, it can prevent ACLs for the rest of your life. So these areas will hopefully allow us to develop those programs for athletes,” Patel said.
Another benefit of the institution, Patel said, was being able to talk to each other.
“If there’s an athlete or a patient of mine that’s having problems with their rehab, I can just walk down and talk to them while they’re in PT (physical therapy) or rehab and say, ‘What do we need to be doing differently? How do we need to modify our treatment plan?’”
Patel added each patient cannot be treated the same, although surgery may be the same, patients’ tissue quality may differ.
“I think being in the same building, we can all talk. The trainers, the physical therapist, personal trainers here, doctors, everybody talks so that we can get on the same page and get the patient better fast,” he said.
Jason Proctor, CEO of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals Tyler, South Tyler and Jacksonville, said the development is important.
“With this state-of-the-art facility, we are thrilled to expand access to the award-winning, faith-based, patient-centered care that is the heart of our place in this community,” he said.