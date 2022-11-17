An annual seasonal shopping event will be held tonight in Tyler's oldest and most historic shopping center.
Christmas in Bergfeld will be held in Bergfeld Center from 5 to 8 p.m. with several special features. Stores will be open later than usual and there will be seasonal sales and discounts throughout the center.
The night of shopping will also feature special events and food trucks on site.
Participating businesses include Cup O' Joy Teahouse, The House of Wynne, RJ's Jewelers, Details, The Parlor, Sadie's Stitchery, Stretch Zone, Tyler Balloon Bar, Whole Health Store & Cafe, Simply Celebrate, Forget Me Not Flowers & Gifts, Native Healing and Wellness, Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics, Village Bakery, Mita Artisan Shoppe, Subway, and Unique Brow Design, according to a flyer.
Bergfeld Center, located at 102 E. 8th St. in the Azalea District, is largely comprised of locally owned businesses. According to the center's website, these unique shops offer personalized service that is unmatched as well as a variety of merchandise not found in department stores.
The center was developed as a mixed-use commercial space in the late 1940s by Julius A. Bergfeld and his son Julius L. Bergfeld Sr. It was the first shopping center in Tyler and East Texas, and one of the oldest in the state of Texas, according to the center's website.