The new Chili’s location in Tyler is opening its new home today.
The new location will be replacing the Chili’s located on Loop 323, which closed its doors last week.
Opened in 1983, the Tyler location was one of Brinker International’s oldest still-operating restaurants, according to a Brinker International spokesperson.
“A lot has changed at Chili’s and in the City of Tyler since then, and the layout, look, and location itself were all due for an update,” he said. “Our reimaged restaurants include all new equipment and a more modern look, which will give our team members and guests an even better experience.”
“We can’t wait to continue to share Southwest-inspired American favorites with the Tyler community,” he added.
The restaurant will officially open with a ribbon cutting on Monday morning with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
The new Chili’s restaurant is located at 6201 South Broadway.