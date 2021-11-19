A salon that caters to boys and girls ages 1 to 12 plans to open early 2022 at The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.
New Diana residents Jeff Reavis and his wife, Andrea, are bringing the franchise salon Pigtails and Crewcuts to the shopping center at 8926 S. Broadway Ave. Jeff Reavis said he and his wife have three daughters, and they stumbled upon the salon concept when they were visiting their home state of Kansas. The girls had stenciling — decorative plastic that is crimped into the hair — for the Fourth of July holiday. His wife was intrigued by the concept and they started talking about opening a franchise in the East Texas area.
They looked in Longview and Tyler for space and landed at The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler. Although they didn't find an available, suitable location in Longview, they haven't ruled it out for a future location.
Services include cuts and and styling, ear piercing, nail and toenail polish, parties, braids and blowouts, and haircuts for moms and dads.
Pigtails and Crewcuts features themed chairs for younger children and "big kids chairs," too, Reavis said.
"It's an experience for kids," he said, adding that children are sometimes scared of getting hair cuts.
While they're at the salon, though, they can play with stickers, blow bubbles, play video games or watch television.
"It's a real family-friendly atmosphere," Reavis said.
The space is under renovation now, and Reavis said they're working toward a mid-January opening.