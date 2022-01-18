Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids is now open in Tyler, in The Village at Cumberland Park shopping center at 8934 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 400.
The salon, which officially opened Tuesday, is located close to Kendra Scott and the Nike Factory Store.
“We are thrilled to have our doors open for business,” said Andrea Reavis. The Diana resident owns the salon with her husband, Jeff. “We are excited to bring the Pigtails & Crewcuts experience to our community and see all the smiling faces of families.”
The salon caters to children, with bright colors and "whimsical" decor. Themed vehicle chairs, movies, video games and toys round out the experience. A retail section features children's hair products, accessories and gifts. Pigtails & Crewcuts also offers parties with a dedicated party room.
The Tyler Pigtails & Crewcuts is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (903) 707-417 or visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com/tyler or Facebook.com/PigtailsTyler.