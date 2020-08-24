Chicken nuggets and sandwiches will soon be closer to Lindale residents as the original home of the chicken sandwich is adding a nearby location.
The city of Tyler issued a building permit Monday with the project name, "Chick-fil-A Lindale," located at 13816 U.S. Highway 69 in Tyler, which is just outside of Lindale.
The project value for the new restaurant is $925,000, according to the city of Tyler permit website.
Based on the address, the location will be near the Interstate 20 on-ramp and across from the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Starbucks outside of Lindale.
According to the Chick-fil-A North Tyler/Lindale Facebook page, construction is set to begin later this week and the location is projected to open in late January.
Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shelbie Glover said the community is excited to welcome Chick-fil-A.
"It is long awaited," Glover said. "It has been rumored for several years, but now confirmed."
She said Chick-fil-A is already a member of the Lindale chamber and the restaurant plans to be a partner with Lindale ISD, the chamber and local nonprofits.
Although the upcoming location is in Tyler city limits, Glover said Chick-fil-A coming to the area will still bring great benefits to the Lindale area.
"While Chick-fil-A is not in the city limits of Lindale, we look forward to the continued growth of the Lindale area and the businesses that want to come to our community."
The permit website lists the name of the area that will house Chick-fil-A as Independence Park.
Glover said the names of other businesses for that area have not been released at this time.