Chapel Hill Independent School District (CHISD) is excited to announce its grand Job Fair, to be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the high school varsity gym.
This event aims to recruit individuals who are passionate about student success and willing to make a difference in the lives of children.
The CHISD Job Fair will provide an opportunity for job seekers to meet with school district representatives and learn about the district's culture, values, and available positions. With a wide range of job openings in different departments, CHISD is seeking dedicated individuals who are committed to excellence in education and have a passion for serving students.
"We are looking for individuals who are passionate about student success and who are committed to making a positive impact in our community," said Deidra Sutton, Human Resources Director. "We want to attract the best talent to our district and offer them the support they need to be successful in their roles."
At the job fair, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with current staff members and learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of different positions. CHISD representatives will be available to answer questions about the application process, benefits, and professional development opportunities. There will also be an opportunity to participate in on-site interviews.