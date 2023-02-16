A popular Chandler restaurant has announced it will close its doors next month.
The Bus Stop Drive Thru, a vintage Volkswagen-themed breakfast drive thru and patio dine-in restaurant, announced via Facebook on Wednesday its last day of service will be March 11.
Owned by Janyel Share and her husband Jim, the restaurant expressed challenges in the last year after originally opening in August 2021. In June, the restaurant spoke to the Tyler Morning Telegraph about tough decisions they were making on a daily basis to combat inflation. From eliminating menu items to replacing regular ingredients with more affordable alternatives, the restaurant managed to find a way to offset costs without increasing its prices.
However, late last year another café with a similar menu opened 4 miles down the road from The Bus Stop, which caused more complications.
"... as isolated as we are out here, we don't need two places serving the same items," the restaurant said in a December post... We need to change a part of our menu to stay offering the things you can’t find out here which has always been our business plan."
In a post on Wednesday afternoon, the owners said changing the menu proved to be an "expensive undertaking." The owner weren't aware of the new restaurant, Mae's, opening, and were caught off guard when it opened.
“... it’s been a challenge. Food prices and supply chains continue to be a constant unknown, so we need to raise our prices. However, in order to do that, we know we will have to endure backlash and that isn’t something we are willing to do," the post read.
Additionally, the building is in need of repairs.
"Our driveway is a disaster and has been for over a year and I see no hope in site. These are expensive obstacles that we have no control over but are responsible for dealing with. So the best thing to do is to step back and let it go," the post read.
Despite challenges over the last year, the restaurant has "fought tooth and nail," according to a post, to remain open in order to serve its loyal customer base.
"The one thing I do know is we are so grateful to all the friendship, loyalty, and support our customers have offered us. We have built great relationships with so many of you. If nothing else, I hope we have encouraged the spirit of supporting small business and spending your money locally. To doing right by others and understanding that the only way to fight the corporate greed running rampant in America is to keep your money in your community as much as possible," the post said.
Loyal customers voiced their disappointment and concern with the restaurant closing which led to a follow-up post Thursday morning, which read in part:
“We love you guys. Thank you for all your comments & feedback. Instead of answering them all I thought I’d make one follow up post.
"There is not one reason we’re closing, there are MANY. The primary being the food supply chain. It’s not looking good out there folks. We had to spend money we hadn’t budgeted for rewriting the menu after Christmas. It was an expensive undertaking. So we can’t continue absorbing the cost of increases and shrinkage of products. It’s not in the budget anymore. Our building is in need of repairs and we’ve had to close down so many times because of them. It’s expensive to be closed, for any reason.”
Share said the veteran-owned business will find another way to feed the community.
“The stress of uncertain times and food supplies has left us unable and unwilling to sacrifice our own well being. I’ll find another way to feed our community,” she said. “I want to feed our people.”
She said the couple is considering a food truck or selling meals out of their home for pick-up.
"There are so many options. So I'm looking into all of them," the post read. "I do like the flexibility and minimalistic nature of a food truck. Smaller menu, based on product availability. So stay tuned…and as always thank you for supporting and loving us. I promise, it makes all the difference in the world."
The Bus Stop Drive Thru is located at 1501 FM 315 in Chandler and will remain open until Saturday, March 11.
For more information, visit The Bus Stop Drive Thru Facebook page.