Certified Roses has been growing beautiful roses for the Rose Capital for nearly 75 years. The company began in 1949 as Cooperative Rose Growers, which consisted of 50 rose growers in East Texas and its processing facility in Tyler.
The company offers a broad selection of roses that are available at over 5,000 retail outlets consisting of independent garden centers, mid-size hardware stores, and mass merchandisers.
Certified’s product line features the award-winning varieties and collections along with a high-quality selection of western grown roses spanning traditional hybrid teas and floribundas to hardy shrub roses.
Over the last seven decades the business has grown nationally across US with a more diverse product line, including its rose breeding program and brands, according to Certified Roses CEO Lawrence Valdez.
It’s no wonder Tyler is dubbed the Rose Capital of the World with growers from all over the globe.
“We have a vast network of rose hybridizers across the globe that spend years perfecting a single rose before you ever see it in stores. Our roses represent genetics from world’s leading breeders such as Delbard Roses and Orard Roses in France and Tantau Roses in Germany,” Valdez said. “Our bare root roses are grown primarily in Arizona and California and shipped directly to Certified from their fields.”
Valdez said the Certified Roses processing facility produces over four million bare root garden roses annually.
“We grow and distribute popular rose varieties from bare root to finished container products,” he said. “Certified also partners with Ran-Pro Farms, also based in Tyler, to expand our product line into trees, shrubs and perennials.”
Valdez said the company ships primarily to big box stores, independent garden centers and grocery stores throughout the US exclusively shipping in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
“Our business in Canada and Puerto Rico continues to grow,” he said.
Valdez said Certified’s top-selling patented rose is Julie Andrews and the best-selling non-patented rose is Mr. Lincoln and said the business also donates roses to public organizations.
“We donate roses to local organizations and public gardens such as the Tyler Rose Garden and Huntington Botanical Garden in California,” he said.
Valdez said the business is proud to be growing roses in the Rose Capital of the World.
“We’re proud to be the leading rose producer right here in the Rose Capital of the World and value the community’s efforts in supporting Certified Roses,” he said.
Certified Roses also recently announced Mike Treiber as its Vice President of Sales. Treiber comes with extensive experience in the horticulture industry where he held management positions at organizations such as Color Spot Nurseries and UFP Industrial, according to Valdez.
“Mike’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes him a key addition to Certified Roses,” Valdez said. “With our acquisition of Ran-Pro Farms, Mike will play an integral role as we continue to grow our presence across key distribution channels.”
The Ran-Pro acquisition positions Certified Roses as one of the nation’s largest wholesalers of roses and plants with a significant national presence at lawn and garden centers.
For more information, visit www.certifiedrose.com.