A Tyler native has taken his product design and creativity to the next level by designing a cereal-themed Airbnb. The Tyler home will be a 25-foot cereal box with a patio that resembles spilled milk and a cereal bowl ball pit on the patio for an all around immersive experience.
Trey Dillon, entrepreneur and founder of Rose Capital Media, entered the design in a worldwide design competition OMG! Fund hosted by Airbnb; and won.
Recipients from 20 countries were chosen to bring their ideas to life with $100,000.
The winning ideas stood out for their unique and inspiring design, sustainable consideration, and novel ways of offering immersive guest experiences.
Selected by the OMG! Fund judging panel, including design and style icon Iris Apfel, architectural expert Koichi Takada, Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolfe, and Airbnb VP of Experiential Bruce Vaughn; these elaborate ideas are expected to make the OMG! Category of homes 100 times more extraordinary once they’re made bookable on the platform, according to Airbnb News.
Dillon, who is already a 10 time Airbnb Superhost, said he knew immediately he wanted his design to focus on cereal.
I honestly never considered a theme other than cereal. Airbnb’s are overnight experiences and I’m under the belief that the morning is often an afterthought for hosts creating a new listing,” he said. “With that said, cereal is not only an iconic breakfast but also a heroic evening snack. I also loved the idea of responding to Airbnb’s search for an out of the box concept with a literal box; it felt too perfect to pass up.”
Dillon said he welcomed the challenge of such an outrageous design concept but said putting it into place will be a task.
“The early stages of designing or developing a new product or idea is often the most creative and inspiring phase. When I saw the design contest it felt like an opportunity tailored for me. Getting to design an ‘Out of this world’ concept for a new Airbnb was an easy and welcoming endeavor,” he said.
“However, it’s all fun and games coming up with a new idea but figuring out how to actually build a 25 ft. cereal box that someone can live inside of is something completely different,” Dillon said.
Dillon began the Airbnb hosting journey in 2019 with a passion of designing living spaces for others.
“I was first attracted simply to the opportunity of designing and sharing space with others,’ he said. “ I believe the cereal Airbnb will be a fun addition to Tyler’s Market.”
The Airbnb OMG! Fund has requested the new listing be available by August of this year.
The Airbnb will be located within 20 minutes of downtown Tyler.
Dillon said although they have not broken ground yet, those interested can follow the entire build process on Instagram at @cerealbnb.
There is also an opportunity to join the waiting list for the award winning Cereal BNB by going to www.placestostaytyler.com.