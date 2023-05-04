Cavender’s Boot City flagship store is set to hold a huge ‘Comin’ Home Celebration’ beginning Friday and going through Sunday.
The celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The events are open to the public and include live entertainment, including Tyler’s own Dustin Becker, the Cavender Cowboy, a Cinco de Mayo lunch on Friday, an authentic cast iron breakfast and dessert sampling from Five D Ranch Chuck Wagon, trunk shows by Consuela, and Black Jack Boots.
Local product companies Red Dirt Hat Co. and Whiskey Bent Hat Co. will also be onsite.
The Tyler store has had several updates over the years, in 1988 and 1992 but this was the first time the store was completely remodeled from top to bottom by Sherrill Construction.
The drop ceiling was removed and painted for a spacious feel and the offices were removed expanding the sales floor. The interior has stone and wood elements throughout and is now 21,071 square feet housing Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s western apparel.
The store has unique features and décor exclusive to Tyler including a JRC & Sons boot display, Cavender family tributes and photographs of James and Pat Cavender and their grandchildren, according to vice president of merchandise Clay Cavender.
“We’re approaching 100 stores now and we’ve been busy growing. We knew all along we were going to move the home office so we postponed the remodel until we could really expand the store and remodel it the right way,” he said.
The company is a family-owned and operated retailer with stores located across 15 states and will have nearly 100 locations by the end of this year.
Cavender’s is truly a family operation, founded by James R. Cavender and his wife, Pat, in 1965. Today, their sons Joe, Mike and Clay run the day-to-day operations.
Joe Cavender was the first Tyler store manager starting in 1981 and ran the store until the late '90s when Cary Wood took over. Wood handed the reins over to Alecia Fuller in 2022, who manages the store today.
The family lives the western lifestyle, operating working ranches in Texas and Oklahoma with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle.
Cavender’s has become the leading western store for the American South and Southwest.
No matter which stores you walk into, or if you order online, you can be sure to find the best products in the market and helpful, knowledgeable people to guide you through your purchase process, according to Cavender.
Cavender’s gift cards will be given to the first 50 customers on Friday and Saturday and there will be giveaways and drawings for a $500 gift card.
For more information and a full list of events, visit the Cavender’s Tyler Grand Re-Opening page.