Steve Wiggs recently joined Citizens 1st Bank, Tyler, as executive vice president and advisory board director.
President and Board Chairman James I. Perkins said, “Steve Wiggs is a successful, experienced banker; a respected community leader; a former FDIC regulator; and a gentleman of great character. He is an important addition to our outstanding Board of Directors and banking staff and complements us well.”
Wiggs has been recognized by the Texas Bankers Association for his successful 50 plus years in the banking industry, with the majority of those years spent in a leadership position.
Wiggs is a graduate of The University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He and his wife, Tricia, are active civic leaders in the Tyler community and have two daughters, Erin and Robyn.