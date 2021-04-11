Promotions and a new hire have been announced at Texas Bank and Trust’s West Grande and South Broadway locations in Tyler.
Zach Gilbert has been promoted to vice president, commercial lender, Gilbert holds a bachelor of science in agricultural and applied economics degree from Texas Tech University, and is a graduate of the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute. Since moving to Tyler in 2017, he has been elected to the Rose Capital West Little League Board and is the Region 5 Leadership Board president for the Independent Bankers Association of Texas. He and his wife, Alicen, are members of Green Acres Baptist Church, and have one child.
Abigail Duty is now vice president, business development, and has worked as a business development officer in the Tyler branch for more than 13 years. She has assisted in growing the bank’s presence in the Tyler community through her primary role of establishing and maintaining customer relationships, and has played a significant role in the implementation and maintenance of the Tyler Student Board of Directors. She is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Tyler, a Life Member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, and a board member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is a member of Marvin United Methodist Church.
Emma Bothwell has been promoted to banking officer, real estate risk manager and has been employed by the bank since May 2017. She holds bachelor of business administration with a concentration in finance and master of business administration degrees from The University of Texas at Tyler. She is a past member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and past president of the Financial Management Association at The University of Texas at Tyler, a recipient of the “Mousters Degree” in Exploring Leadership from the Walt Disney Company, and is currently attending the Bank Operations Institute. She is a member of Grace Community Church.
Cameron Robb has joined the staff as business development officer, treasury management. He comes to the bank from Regions Financial where he was FRC team lead, and prior to that was CLUB membership manager for Bass Pro Shops in Grapevine. A graduate of Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, he attended Tarrant County College, pursuing a degree in business administration. He attends the Church at West Mountain in Gilmer.
Texas Bank and Trust Company operates 21 full-service branches throughout East Texas and the DFW Metroplex.