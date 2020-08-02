Joe Stephens, store director at the Brookshire’s in Kilgore, has been named a finalist in the Food Marketing Institute’s 2020 Store Manager Awards program. The FMI Store Manager Awards program recognizes outstanding managers from grocery retailers across the U.S. who demonstrates strong leadership, provide exceptional customer service and support their local community. Stephens is one of 10 finalists in three categories based on company size.
Stephens has served the Kilgore community since 2014. With more than 34 years of experience with Brookshire Grocery Co., he began his career as a courtesy clerk and worked his way up. Since being promoted in 1998 to store director, Stephens has led more than six stores and received BGC’s Store Director of the Year award in 2019 for his outstanding leadership. Stephens serves as a Kilgore College Foundation Board Member, White Oak City Council Place 2 member, SAFFE Day Board Member, and Kilgore Chamber of Commerce Board Member.
“Joe does a phenomenal job every day and is extremely deserving of this national recognition,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Joe is a highly respected leader who embodies our company’s core values and goes above and beyond to serve our customers and the Kilgore community. We are very proud of Joe for this well-deserved industry recognition.”
As a Store Manager Awards finalist, Stephens is also eligible to receive FMI’s People’s Pick Award. The finalist that receives the most votes will be presented with a special trophy at the FMI Future Leaders Conference. You can vote for Stephens Aug. 10-14 here: https://www.fmi.org/store-manager-awards/peoples-pick-award. He will be recognized at the FMI Future Leaders Conference in the fall.
Bowen comes to Azalea
Dr. David Bowen has returned to Tyler and joined Azalea Orthopedics. He specializes in Interventional Pain Management and the non-surgical treatment of spine injuries.
Bowen is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High school in Tyler. He began his medical education by completing a double major in biochemistry and sociology from the University of Virginia and then returned to Texas enrolling in medical school at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he earned his medical degree and was named Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.
Bowen’s clinical practice focuses on evaluating, diagnosing and treating individuals suffering from chronic pain. These methods include conservative management with physical therapy, lifestyle changes, non-opioid medical management, and minimally invasive procedures. His clinical interests include spinal cord stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation, and minimally invasive procedures to treat pain. “Pain is our body’s way of letting us know we are in trouble or something is not right,” Bowen says, “but when a major or traumatic injury occurs, the ‘pain’ does not shut off. It can be numbing, sharp and debilitating. My job is to find the source of the pain, and when possible, eliminate it. I’m blessed to see my work help patients return to a normal life following an injury.”