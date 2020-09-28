HENRY & PETERS MAKES NEW HIRES
Lincoln Fischer, former intern, returned to the Tyler office Sept. 8 as full-time staff associate after his graduation from Hendrix College in Arkansas with his BBA in Accounting.
Paige Pinkston joined Henry & Peters Tyler office Sept. 8 as full-time staff associate. Paige recently completed her Master of Accountancy program at UTT in August.
Izrell Adams, former intern, joined Henry & Peters Longview Aug. 10 as a part-time staff associate. Izrell graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from UTT in May of this year. He is currently working on earning the number of hours required at Texas A&M Commerce and UTT to sit for the CPA exams.
Melissa Garcia transitioned from part-time to full-time staff associate at Henry & Peters Tyler on Sept. 1.
Dan Flynn Honored
The Texas Bankers Foundation honored Daniel Flynn of Canton with the 50-Year Banker Award during TBA’s Virtual Texas Economic Resilience Summit on Sept. 23. This prestigious award honors bankers with a half century or more of service and dedication to the banking industry.
Flynn first worked in banking at the age of 14, working in the records room and sweeping the floor at his hometown bank. His professional banking career began in 1962, at American National Bank in Austin.
He also worked for the Texas Department of Banking as an assistant field examiner, a senior examiner and worked at various banks throughout Texas holding senior bank positions as well as serving on several banks’ boards. Flynn currently serves as a bank director for Third Coast Bank SSB’s Pearland branch.
Flynn is in his ninth term representing House District 2 in the Texas House of Representatives.