Glass Recreation Center memberships are available through Jan. 30 for $25.
Regular memberships are $30 per year for residents and $40 per year for non-residents. Youth, ages 17 and younger, may utilize the facility at $10 per year.
The Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., offers a wide variety of opportunities to its members. The multi-use facility includes a weight room, cardio room, fitness classes, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, computer room, rental areas, outdoor basketball courts, a sprayground, a walking track inside the facility, as well as outside around the beautiful pond and much more.
For further questions on how to become a member, call 903-595-7271 or visit our website at www.TylerParksandRec.com.