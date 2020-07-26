Brookshire leaders recognized
Two Brookshire Grocery Co. leaders were recognized by Progressive Grocer magazine with a Top Women in Grocery national award for their exceptional performance and achievements among female leaders in the retail food industry.
Tonya Westbrook, store director at Brookshire’s in Whitehouse, and Ashleigh Endicott, marketing banner supervisor for BGC, were selected for their extraordinary achievements during the past year and were featured in the publication’s June issue.
“We are very proud to have these two incredibly talented women on our team and for them to receive this well-deserved national recognition,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Their expertise and leadership continue to make a tremendous impact on our company and the East Texas community.”