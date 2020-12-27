Austin Bank recently honored a group of 80 employees with a combined total of 1,225 years of experience as recipients of the Bank’s 2020 Service Awards.
“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Austin Bank Vice Chairman Jeff Austin III. “They are the key to our Bank’s success. Each one takes pride in the tasks they handle in their job; and at the same time these employees continually strive to provide excellent service to our Bank customers.”
“At Austin Bank our employees are the difference and they perpetuate Austin Bank’s legacy for exceptional service,” said Russ Gideon, President and CEO. “Each one has earned and deserves this recognition for their dedicated commitment to the Bank and its customers. We are proud of their contributions and accomplishments.”
Tyler employees include:
25-Year Service Award: Faye Dotson, VP/Retail Office Manager in Bullard.
15-Year Service Awards: Cindy Cook, VP/Retail Office Manager of the Tyler Med Center location; Karrie Fields, VP/HMDA Officer, Whitehouse; Kara Fulmer, AVP/Retail Office Manager in Whitehouse.
10-Year Service Awards: Wendee Bailey, Retail Office Manager at Tyler West Loop; Hannah Hudson, AVP/Retail Office Manager for the Tyler Downtown location; Gabriel Mendoza, SVP/Relationship Manager working in the Tyler Downtown office; Shannon Moosberg, Customer Service Representative at Tyler West Loop; Dalia Ramirez, Loan Assistant, Tyler Med Center.
5-Year Service Awards: Michelle Alexander, Loan Assistant, Tyler Downtown; Sandy Rayburn, SEVP/Chief Financial Officer, corporate office in Jacksonville; Millette Stroud, SVP/Relationship Manager working in Whitehouse.
NEW HIRES AND PROMOTIONS AT HENRY & PETERS
Kim Willeford joined Henry & Peters Tyler office Nov. 1 as administrative assistant. She comes with a wealth of experience as an executive assistant to the CEO, COO, CFO and to the Executive Vice President of Legal Counsel at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview.
Jettie Currie joined Henry & Peters Longview Nov. 9 as full-time Senior Associate. Jettie has her Masters in Professional Accounting from SFA and is currently studying for the CPA exam. She starts with six years of audit experience from Axley and Rode in Lufkin specializing in government/non-profit/single audit.
Henry & Peters is proud to announce as of Dec. 1 promotions to Senior Associate: Carrie Britnell, Colton Eldridge, Whitney Montoya, Madison Weasley and Katy Wilkins. Many of the staff have earned their CPA license and have graduated this year. Zach Curtis graduated in May with his Bachelors (working on Masters), Taylar Rivers will graduate this month with her Bachelors, Brynn Davis earned her CPA license, Colton Eldridge earned his CPA license, Zuly Espino earned her CPA license, and Katy Wilkins earned her CPA license.