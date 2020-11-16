Altra breaks ground
Altra Federal Credit Union broke ground on a new state-of-the-art office adjacent to their current location at 5523 Troup Highway in Tyler on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The office will include Altra’s Next Generation Smart ATM, SAM-e, that can take deposits, make withdrawals, check balances, view account history, transfer funds, conduct loan payments and more. SAM-e will be available in the 24-hour drive-up.
“We look forward to introducing advanced technology to our members at our Troup Highway location,” said Brian Selph, AVP Retail Operations for Altra Federal Credit Union. “Our staff will be able to assist our members more efficiently with the products and services they have come to know and rely on.”
The office will be staffed with tellers, member service and financial service representatives as well as mortgage lending employees. In addition, the office will have instant issue debit cards, a coin counting machine and an onsite notary.
During construction, the current Troup Highway office will offer full services in their lobby from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The drive through will not be open during construction. Members may utilize the drive-through at Altra offices on 8976 S. Broadway Ave. and 2815 WSW Loop 323.
Christus Trinity Clinic adds cardiothoracic surgeon
Christus Trinity Clinic continues to make its place as the leading heart care specialists in the region with the addition of board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon James Takara, M.D., to the award-winning surgery team.
“Dr. Takara is a tremendously talented and experienced surgeon who will be a great asset in caring for the patients of Northeast Texas,” said Bret Bochsler, vice president, Cardiovascular Services, Christus Trinity Clinic.”When cardiothoracic problems require surgery, Dr. Takara brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, into the operating room. His surgical experience includes minimally invasive cardiac surgery, complex mitral valve repair, trans-catheter aortic valve replacement, lung resection surgery and more.”
Dr. Takara received both his Bachelor of Science and his medical degree from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana, before completing several residencies.
He completed a Cardiothoracic Surgery fellowship at University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, Tennessee, and is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.
“I try to do the best I can for each patient,” said Dr. Takara, explaining his personal philosophy of caring for patients. “I treat them like my own family, do my best to deliver the best results, and have terrific recovery after surgery.”
Dr. Takara will be seeing patients Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital-Tyler, 703 S. Fleishel, Ste. 500, in Tyler. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Takara, call 903-606-2992.
FREE drive-in movie at Harvey Convention Center
The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Liberty Hall will co-host a free drive-in movie at 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 21 in the parking lot of Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. They will be showing the 2019 Disney film, Frozen II.
There is no admission cost for this event. In order to hear the movie, each car will need a radio to tune in to a station that will be announced on the screen prior to the movie beginning.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, families are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Concessions will not be available. Families are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy while watching the movie.
For questions, contact Special Events Supervisor Debbie Isham at 903-531-1214.