Assumed names filed in Smith County from Oct. 25-29:

Timothy Paul Richardson doing business as Lori Lynns Unique Boutique and Company

Lori Lynn Adams doing business as Lori Lynns Unique Boutique and Company

Marcus Lamont Geter doing business as Make It Happen Striping & Pressure Washer

Humberto Cevantes Martinez doing business as Cervantes Welding Services

Kelsee Ann Simpson doing business as Transcend Esthetics & Massage

Jaime Fidel Nolivos doing business as Jaime’s Painting & Construction

Allen R. Johnson Jr. doing business as Duckin N Truckin

Kyrie Austin Price doing business as Wildly Rooted Ministry

San Martin Fidencio Vazquez doing business as Vazquez Paints

Guixia Tian doing business as Sy Foot Spa

Blake Gee doing business as Beyond Balloons & More

Avila Ma Jesus Martinez doing business as Flores Taqueria

John Mark Knox doing business as John’s Complete Tree & Lawn Service

Emily Elizabeth Stokes doing business as Harper Wayne Clothing Company

Carlos Guzman doing business as C G Tree Service And Lawn Care

LaToya S. Key doing business as Key Development 1

Erin Lee Hemperly doing business as The Loaf

Malcolm Earnest Williams doing business as Superior Hay And Feed

Holly Lynn Gambino doing business as Cowboy Soles

Ruben Tellez doing business as Tellez Welding And Fabrication

Johnny Mardell Taylor doing business as Champion Distributing Company

Melvin Harvey doing business as Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club

Mariano Parga doing business as M Parga Tree Service

Roland Demond Johnson doing business as Delivery On Demand

Derrek James Engeler doing business as Marketing Squire

Josue Misael Martinez doing business as Veritas Omni Technologies

Brandon Michael Yorsky doing business as Yorsky Do All Services

Melvin Ray Jenkins Jr. doing business as MRJ Diversified Interests

Michael Edward Starkey doing business as Starkey Electric

 
 

