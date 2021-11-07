Assumed names filed in Smith County from Oct. 25-29:
Timothy Paul Richardson doing business as Lori Lynns Unique Boutique and Company
Lori Lynn Adams doing business as Lori Lynns Unique Boutique and Company
Marcus Lamont Geter doing business as Make It Happen Striping & Pressure Washer
Humberto Cevantes Martinez doing business as Cervantes Welding Services
Kelsee Ann Simpson doing business as Transcend Esthetics & Massage
Jaime Fidel Nolivos doing business as Jaime’s Painting & Construction
Allen R. Johnson Jr. doing business as Duckin N Truckin
Kyrie Austin Price doing business as Wildly Rooted Ministry
San Martin Fidencio Vazquez doing business as Vazquez Paints
Guixia Tian doing business as Sy Foot Spa
Blake Gee doing business as Beyond Balloons & More
Avila Ma Jesus Martinez doing business as Flores Taqueria
John Mark Knox doing business as John’s Complete Tree & Lawn Service
Emily Elizabeth Stokes doing business as Harper Wayne Clothing Company
Carlos Guzman doing business as C G Tree Service And Lawn Care
LaToya S. Key doing business as Key Development 1
Erin Lee Hemperly doing business as The Loaf
Malcolm Earnest Williams doing business as Superior Hay And Feed
Holly Lynn Gambino doing business as Cowboy Soles
Ruben Tellez doing business as Tellez Welding And Fabrication
Johnny Mardell Taylor doing business as Champion Distributing Company
Melvin Harvey doing business as Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club
Mariano Parga doing business as M Parga Tree Service
Roland Demond Johnson doing business as Delivery On Demand
Derrek James Engeler doing business as Marketing Squire
Josue Misael Martinez doing business as Veritas Omni Technologies
Brandon Michael Yorsky doing business as Yorsky Do All Services
Melvin Ray Jenkins Jr. doing business as MRJ Diversified Interests
Michael Edward Starkey doing business as Starkey Electric