Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Robert Benito Pulido Jr. doing business as RBJ Vending
Christopher James Woodland doing business as Whitehouse Baking Co.
Hannah Marie Taff doing business as A Girl and Two Bows
Veronica Lara Castilla doing business as Lara’s Tax Office
Anthony Monroe Lester doing business as Lester’s Tree Service
Ischa Munai Jones doing business as Luxury Home Aesthetics
Cammbrea Lestarr Coleman doing business as Lil People Adventures
Earnest Jerome Bowie doing business as R R One Stop
Abel Alvarez doing business as Three Star Muffler & Audio
May H. Rumrill doing business as Seanote Trading
Kenneth Alan Young doing business as Ken’s Air
Sheybre Michelle Ehemann doing business as Nails By Shey
Britnee Nicole Bryant doing business as Bees Nailscape
Terri Robson Knetsch doing business as Bramezz Cottage
Robert Welle Fredrick doing business as Maranatha Praise Center
Brian Andrew Stephens doing business as Weathered Woodworking
Mabry Mirsky doing business as Mayberry Brows
Xitlali Camacho doing business as Polished By Lali
Gary Wayne Hughes doing business as Independent Technology Services
Horacio Flores Flores doing business as HF Tree & Lawn Service
Anselmo Molina doing business as Molinas General Contractor
Michael Franklin doing business as Franklin Boyz Hauling
Kyle Quintin Cox doing business as Cox Carpentry
Samuel William Scott Boswell doing business as ETX Concrete Works