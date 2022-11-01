Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Robert Benito Pulido Jr. doing business as RBJ Vending

Christopher James Woodland doing business as Whitehouse Baking Co.

Hannah Marie Taff doing business as A Girl and Two Bows

Veronica Lara Castilla doing business as Lara’s Tax Office

Anthony Monroe Lester doing business as Lester’s Tree Service

Ischa Munai Jones doing business as Luxury Home Aesthetics

Cammbrea Lestarr Coleman doing business as Lil People Adventures

Earnest Jerome Bowie doing business as R R One Stop

Abel Alvarez doing business as Three Star Muffler & Audio

May H. Rumrill doing business as Seanote Trading

Kenneth Alan Young doing business as Ken’s Air

Sheybre Michelle Ehemann doing business as Nails By Shey

Britnee Nicole Bryant doing business as Bees Nailscape

Terri Robson Knetsch doing business as Bramezz Cottage

Robert Welle Fredrick doing business as Maranatha Praise Center

Brian Andrew Stephens doing business as Weathered Woodworking

Mabry Mirsky doing business as Mayberry Brows

Xitlali Camacho doing business as Polished By Lali

Gary Wayne Hughes doing business as Independent Technology Services

Horacio Flores Flores doing business as HF Tree & Lawn Service

Anselmo Molina doing business as Molinas General Contractor

Michael Franklin doing business as Franklin Boyz Hauling

Kyle Quintin Cox doing business as Cox Carpentry

Samuel William Scott Boswell doing business as ETX Concrete Works

 
 

