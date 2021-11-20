Assumed names filed in Smith County from Nov. 8 to 12:

Joya Wotila doing business as The Doves Kitchen

Joya Wotila doing business as Doves Haven

Luis Jesus Lopez doing business as LJL Construction

Gary Lane Ates Jr. doing business as G F Ates Production

Renesha Nicole Putilla doing business as An Exquisite Look

Becky Hamilton doing business as Praise Bakes

Amanda Hester doing business as Southern Seven

Nakeyla Mechell Henderson doing business as Rose City Thorns

Jason Lincoln Lee doing business as JBO Trucking

James E. Geesling doing business as East Texas Water Damage Restoration 24 7

Gloria Flores doing business as Ruby's Barber Salon

David Andrew Bell doing business as Point B Trucking

Monica Arellano Garcia doing business as M A Liquidation

Paul Allen Sanders doing business as PS Commercial Services

Jose G. Cornelio doing business as G S Painting And More

Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Stillwater Services

Dulce B. Martinez doing business as Black Bear Summer Pool

Robin Leeanne Morris doing business as Rockin Peppers

Jesse Dale Eyestone doing business as Imminent Success

Juan Francisco Alvarado doing business as R And P Maintenance Cleaning Services

Antonio Lamont Greenhouse doing business as TLG Transport

Precious Hicks doing business as Diversity Rose

 
 

