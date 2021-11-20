Assumed names filed in Smith County from Nov. 8 to 12:
Joya Wotila doing business as The Doves Kitchen
Joya Wotila doing business as Doves Haven
Luis Jesus Lopez doing business as LJL Construction
Gary Lane Ates Jr. doing business as G F Ates Production
Renesha Nicole Putilla doing business as An Exquisite Look
Becky Hamilton doing business as Praise Bakes
Amanda Hester doing business as Southern Seven
Nakeyla Mechell Henderson doing business as Rose City Thorns
Jason Lincoln Lee doing business as JBO Trucking
James E. Geesling doing business as East Texas Water Damage Restoration 24 7
Gloria Flores doing business as Ruby's Barber Salon
David Andrew Bell doing business as Point B Trucking
Monica Arellano Garcia doing business as M A Liquidation
Paul Allen Sanders doing business as PS Commercial Services
Jose G. Cornelio doing business as G S Painting And More
Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Stillwater Services
Dulce B. Martinez doing business as Black Bear Summer Pool
Robin Leeanne Morris doing business as Rockin Peppers
Jesse Dale Eyestone doing business as Imminent Success
Juan Francisco Alvarado doing business as R And P Maintenance Cleaning Services
Antonio Lamont Greenhouse doing business as TLG Transport
Precious Hicks doing business as Diversity Rose