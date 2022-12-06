Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Tara Latonya Cooper doing business as It’s Bout Time Beauty Supply
Haylee Alicia Craze doing business as B S Auto
Haylee Alicia Craze doing business as Bryan’s Automotive
Tonya Foshee Watkins doing business as Lindale Christmas Helpers
Judith H. Farris Smith doing business as Eagle’s Nest Garden
Latisha Michelle Humber doing business as L&M Tax Services & More
Lucas Parker doing business as Lawn Tractors & Ag Services
Brent Derrell Beeler doing business as Husky Wood Design
Nathan Ray Jackson doing business as Jaxx Realty
Dalton Ryan Runnels doing business as Ryan’s Heating and Air Repairs
David James Post doing business as Alexis Veterinary Services
Ronald Clyde Barnhill doing business as Spiritual Vibrations Apparel
David Paul Jones doing business as Assegal Survival Systems
John Christopher Goble doing business as Mirror Image
Anne McCrady doing business as Inspiritry
Frankie Glenn Phillips doing business as ETX Frenchies
Tammy Renee King doing business as TK Investments
Norman Talbert Ward doing business as TNT Dumpster and Demolition Services
Prema Lavon Wilson doing business as P and C Construction and Maintenance
Michael Reed doing business as Reed Permits and Trucking
Reynaldo Marquez doing business as Marquez Interior Trim
Matthew Lee Boyer doing business as A Plus Lawn Maintenance
Tammy Smith doing business as Rustic Hoof Prints
Sarah Labat doing business as Southern Place Property Group