Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Tara Latonya Cooper doing business as It’s Bout Time Beauty Supply

Haylee Alicia Craze doing business as B S Auto

Haylee Alicia Craze doing business as Bryan’s Automotive

Tonya Foshee Watkins doing business as Lindale Christmas Helpers

Judith H. Farris Smith doing business as Eagle’s Nest Garden

Latisha Michelle Humber doing business as L&M Tax Services & More

Lucas Parker doing business as Lawn Tractors & Ag Services

Brent Derrell Beeler doing business as Husky Wood Design

Nathan Ray Jackson doing business as Jaxx Realty

Dalton Ryan Runnels doing business as Ryan’s Heating and Air Repairs

David James Post doing business as Alexis Veterinary Services

Ronald Clyde Barnhill doing business as Spiritual Vibrations Apparel

David Paul Jones doing business as Assegal Survival Systems

John Christopher Goble doing business as Mirror Image

Anne McCrady doing business as Inspiritry

Frankie Glenn Phillips doing business as ETX Frenchies

Tammy Renee King doing business as TK Investments

Norman Talbert Ward doing business as TNT Dumpster and Demolition Services

Prema Lavon Wilson doing business as P and C Construction and Maintenance

Michael Reed doing business as Reed Permits and Trucking

Reynaldo Marquez doing business as Marquez Interior Trim

Matthew Lee Boyer doing business as A Plus Lawn Maintenance

Tammy Smith doing business as Rustic Hoof Prints

Sarah Labat doing business as Southern Place Property Group

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags