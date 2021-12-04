Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County from Nov. 22 to 26:

Eric Woody doing business as Mandm Production

Leonel Rosales Carbajal doing business as All TX Painting

Crystal Ray Derryberry doing business as Hart Consulting

Brandy L. Williams doing business as Urban Esoteric

Crystal Nicole Montgomery doing business as Officially Cece Montgomery

Lamesa Nakay Johnson doing business as LJS Quality Plants & Produce

Christopher David Roberts doing business as CDRMLR LLC.

Tracye Coleman doing business as Coleman Enterprise

Nicolas Anthony Smith doing business as St. Nics Services

Christopher Dock Bratton doing business as Bratton Gunsmithing

 
 

