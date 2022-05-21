Business names stock
Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Erika Araiza doing business as E Palomino Roofing

Michael Batts doing business as Michael Batts Trucking

Lance Allen Cheatham doing business as J&M Trophies & Awards

Dillon Michael Dowdy doing business as Dowdy Custom Flooring and Remodeling

Lance Allen Cheatham doing business as Cruising 4 Christ

Charles Hubbard doing business as Papaw's Wood Crafts

Jesus Loya Garza doing business as Smith County Transport

Gabriela Guevara Vieyra doing business as First Source Contractors

Jeff Luman doing business as South Coast Global

Seguireth Berenice Ramirez Ramirez doing business as Bevare Body Wraps

Patricia A. Zepeda doing business as Patricia Y Elizabeth Cleaning Services

Catina Kay Shirley doing business as The Learning Tree

Rodney Jerrold Speake doing business as Speake Rodney J

Curtis R. Cavin doing business as Flash RV

Shandria Cheyenne Banks doing business as Blessed Babe

Ma De Los Angeles Galindez Barrera doing business as ADS Tax Services

Charles Lee Silvey doing business as Chaswen Creations

Ruben Villa doing business as 831 Tint & Audio

Maria Galvan doing business as Salon Estilo Belleza

Melisa Janette Molina doing business as Magenta Rose Boutique

Jacqueline Velazquez doing business as Wild Garden Blooms

Kolbey Faith Peek doing business as Dalbey Designs

Reginald Jerome Williams doing business as Reginald Jeorme Williams

Dylan Charles Sewell doing business as One Way Apparel and Company

Fernando Martinez Sanchez doing business as J&F Spray Foam Insulating

Benjamin Rogers doing business as Lasha & Benjamin Trucking

Jordan Craft doing business as Greenway Lawn Services

Charles M. Molloy doing business as Dixie Auto Sales

Dylan Wade Dunn doing business as Everything Floral By Dylan

 
 

