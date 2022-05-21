Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Erika Araiza doing business as E Palomino Roofing
Michael Batts doing business as Michael Batts Trucking
Lance Allen Cheatham doing business as J&M Trophies & Awards
Dillon Michael Dowdy doing business as Dowdy Custom Flooring and Remodeling
Lance Allen Cheatham doing business as Cruising 4 Christ
Charles Hubbard doing business as Papaw's Wood Crafts
Jesus Loya Garza doing business as Smith County Transport
Gabriela Guevara Vieyra doing business as First Source Contractors
Jeff Luman doing business as South Coast Global
Seguireth Berenice Ramirez Ramirez doing business as Bevare Body Wraps
Patricia A. Zepeda doing business as Patricia Y Elizabeth Cleaning Services
Catina Kay Shirley doing business as The Learning Tree
Rodney Jerrold Speake doing business as Speake Rodney J
Curtis R. Cavin doing business as Flash RV
Shandria Cheyenne Banks doing business as Blessed Babe
Ma De Los Angeles Galindez Barrera doing business as ADS Tax Services
Charles Lee Silvey doing business as Chaswen Creations
Ruben Villa doing business as 831 Tint & Audio
Maria Galvan doing business as Salon Estilo Belleza
Melisa Janette Molina doing business as Magenta Rose Boutique
Jacqueline Velazquez doing business as Wild Garden Blooms
Kolbey Faith Peek doing business as Dalbey Designs
Reginald Jerome Williams doing business as Reginald Jeorme Williams
Dylan Charles Sewell doing business as One Way Apparel and Company
Fernando Martinez Sanchez doing business as J&F Spray Foam Insulating
Benjamin Rogers doing business as Lasha & Benjamin Trucking
Jordan Craft doing business as Greenway Lawn Services
Charles M. Molloy doing business as Dixie Auto Sales
Dylan Wade Dunn doing business as Everything Floral By Dylan