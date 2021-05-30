Assumed names filed in Smith County from May 17 to 21:

Gerardo Mora Cabrera doing business as J&G Lawn Service

Arminda Renea Hanson doing business as Hands On Health Massage

Mary Mozelle McSwane doing business as Saved

Scheat Huo doing business as Lindsey Park Donut Palace

Jesus Eduardo Zamora doing business as Eduardo’s Carpentry and Remodel

Rachel Gann doing business as Two Talents Investments

Marsha Joanne Graham doing business as Wee Little Dog Publishing

Janna Rhylar Breann Cross Johnson doing business as Gem Aesthetics

Christopher Joseph Morris doing business as Dojo Foto

Mica Latoya Bonner doing business as Our Healing Root Essence

Mackenzie Pyle doing business as Bid Day Box

Lezar Bakar Johnson doing business as Skye Pallet

Yulandras Michelle Williams doing business as Just Browzing By Yu

Dona K. Atkins doing business as Ancient Treasures Tea & Herb Depot

Alexis Anderson doing business as Something 4 Everyone

Stephenson Shakevia doing business as 4RM D Heart Delivery Service

Abarca Israel Molina doing business as Pinnacle Outdoor Visions

Eric Wayne Snyder doing business as Snyder Construction

Pay Tevy doing business as Kasons All Star Donut

James Richard Callender doing business as JLC Enterprises

Justin Deason doing business as Guaranteed Roof Repair

Ma De Los Remedios Sanchez doing business as Rose Gold CC

Gary Christian McLarry doing business as McLarry Property Group

Platon Villegas doing business as Villegas Big Truck Road Services

Patric Lagale Taylor doing business as Fashion Me Beautiful Boutique

Keimyette Latray Spencer doing business as K S Dynasty Etc.

Karl Howard Pankratz doing business as Productive Solutions

Kara Ashley Jennings doing business as Kara Jennings CPA

Total Recon doing business as Total Recon

Edward Carmel doing business as Edward Carmel

David Rodrigues doing business as Rural Networking Solutions

Olisa Lanell Dews doing business as RJS Construction

Mitchell Kiara doing business as Lashed By Ki

Desmond Barron doing business as Barron Lawn Services

Racquel Daniz Ford doing business as Gaudy Nails By Quel

Elliott West doing business as E B W Swap Shop

Ryan Burkham doing business as Automated Mosquito and Spider Systems

Evan Michael Beaton doing business as Whitehouse Football Camp

Rebekka L. Followell doing business as Vintage 618

Camacho Juan Luis Suarez doing business as Zuky AC

Robert Earl Phillips doing business as 757 Truckin

Martin Martinez doing business as Martinez & Sons Concrete

 
 

