Assumed names filed in Smith County from May 17 to 21:
Gerardo Mora Cabrera doing business as J&G Lawn Service
Arminda Renea Hanson doing business as Hands On Health Massage
Mary Mozelle McSwane doing business as Saved
Scheat Huo doing business as Lindsey Park Donut Palace
Jesus Eduardo Zamora doing business as Eduardo’s Carpentry and Remodel
Rachel Gann doing business as Two Talents Investments
Marsha Joanne Graham doing business as Wee Little Dog Publishing
Janna Rhylar Breann Cross Johnson doing business as Gem Aesthetics
Christopher Joseph Morris doing business as Dojo Foto
Mica Latoya Bonner doing business as Our Healing Root Essence
Mackenzie Pyle doing business as Bid Day Box
Lezar Bakar Johnson doing business as Skye Pallet
Yulandras Michelle Williams doing business as Just Browzing By Yu
Dona K. Atkins doing business as Ancient Treasures Tea & Herb Depot
Alexis Anderson doing business as Something 4 Everyone
Stephenson Shakevia doing business as 4RM D Heart Delivery Service
Abarca Israel Molina doing business as Pinnacle Outdoor Visions
Eric Wayne Snyder doing business as Snyder Construction
Pay Tevy doing business as Kasons All Star Donut
James Richard Callender doing business as JLC Enterprises
Justin Deason doing business as Guaranteed Roof Repair
Ma De Los Remedios Sanchez doing business as Rose Gold CC
Gary Christian McLarry doing business as McLarry Property Group
Platon Villegas doing business as Villegas Big Truck Road Services
Patric Lagale Taylor doing business as Fashion Me Beautiful Boutique
Keimyette Latray Spencer doing business as K S Dynasty Etc.
Karl Howard Pankratz doing business as Productive Solutions
Kara Ashley Jennings doing business as Kara Jennings CPA
Total Recon doing business as Total Recon
Edward Carmel doing business as Edward Carmel
David Rodrigues doing business as Rural Networking Solutions
Olisa Lanell Dews doing business as RJS Construction
Mitchell Kiara doing business as Lashed By Ki
Desmond Barron doing business as Barron Lawn Services
Racquel Daniz Ford doing business as Gaudy Nails By Quel
Elliott West doing business as E B W Swap Shop
Ryan Burkham doing business as Automated Mosquito and Spider Systems
Evan Michael Beaton doing business as Whitehouse Football Camp
Rebekka L. Followell doing business as Vintage 618
Camacho Juan Luis Suarez doing business as Zuky AC
Robert Earl Phillips doing business as 757 Truckin
Martin Martinez doing business as Martinez & Sons Concrete